Telangana: TS SSC Class 10 results out at bse.telangana.gov.in; check details

FPJ

TS SSC Class 10: On May 10, the BSE Telangana Class 10 or SSC final exam results were released at 12 p.m., by the education minister. The scorecards will be shortly out on bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Those who achieve 35% in each topic and 35% total will pass the exam. This year, instead of 11, the SSC conducted six papers. Telugu, English, mathematics, general science, and social science were among the six papers. With the pandemic in mind, the choice was made.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy held a news conference to announce the SSC results.

The TS SSC 2023 test was held from April 3 to 13, with approximately 5 lakh students taking part. Those who achieve 35% in each topic and 35% total will pass the exam. Follow our live blog for the most up-to-date information on the TS SSC result 2023.

Here's how to download the result: