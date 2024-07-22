Telangana State Public Service Commission Group 2 Exam Postponed; Read Notice Here!

The Group 2 Services Exam dates have once again been postponed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The exam had previously been set for August 7 and 8, 2024. According to the latest notice released by the commission, the exam will now take place in December 2024. In total, 783 positions in various Group II Services departments are up for grabs with the TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive.

The dates for the exam being conducted in the month of December will be released by Telangana State Public Service Commission soon. The written exam will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu.

"It is hereby informed that the Commission having deliberated on the proximity of examination dates between various recruitments and has decided to reschedule the Group-II Services Recruitment Examinations scheduled on 07th & 08th August, 2024 to December, 2024. The dates on which the Group – II exam would be conducted in the month of December, 2024 would be announced later," reads the official notice.

Applicants will be chosen for appointment to the posts through a written examination (objective type) that is based on CBRT/OMR. The applicants will be chosen for the posts based on the marks they receive in the written examination.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above. Telangana Public Service Commission For any Notification related issues Please Call Ph: 040-22445566 / 040-67445566 (Call Time :10.30 A.M to 5:00 P.M on working days).