 Telangana State Public Service Commission Group 2 Exam Postponed; Read Notice Here!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana State Public Service Commission Group 2 Exam Postponed; Read Notice Here!

Telangana State Public Service Commission Group 2 Exam Postponed; Read Notice Here!

The dates for the exam being conducted in the month of December will be released by Telangana State Public Service Commission soon. The written exam will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image

The Group 2 Services Exam dates have once again been postponed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The exam had previously been set for August 7 and 8, 2024. According to the latest notice released by the commission, the exam will now take place in December 2024. In total, 783 positions in various Group II Services departments are up for grabs with the TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive.

The dates for the exam being conducted in the month of December will be released by Telangana State Public Service Commission soon. The written exam will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu.

Official Notice

Official Notice | Official Website

"It is hereby informed that the Commission having deliberated on the proximity of examination dates between various recruitments and has decided to reschedule the Group-II Services Recruitment Examinations scheduled on 07th & 08th August, 2024 to December, 2024. The dates on which the Group – II exam would be conducted in the month of December, 2024 would be announced later," reads the official notice.

Read Also
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Stay On UGC-NET Re-Exam
article-image

Applicants will be chosen for appointment to the posts through a written examination (objective type) that is based on CBRT/OMR. The applicants will be chosen for the posts based on the marks they receive in the written examination.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above. Telangana Public Service Commission For any Notification related issues Please Call Ph: 040-22445566 / 040-67445566 (Call Time :10.30 A.M to 5:00 P.M on working days).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

16 Exams Postponed By NTA Since 2018: Education Ministry In Lok Sabha

16 Exams Postponed By NTA Since 2018: Education Ministry In Lok Sabha

XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test Exam City List Released; Details Inside!

XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test Exam City List Released; Details Inside!

CTET Results 2024: Central Teacher Eligibility Test Scorecards OUT Soon!

CTET Results 2024: Central Teacher Eligibility Test Scorecards OUT Soon!

Telangana State Public Service Commission Group 2 Exam Postponed; Read Notice Here!

Telangana State Public Service Commission Group 2 Exam Postponed; Read Notice Here!

31.6% Increase In Female Enrollment In Higher Education, Overall Enrollment Up 26.5% Since FY15:...

31.6% Increase In Female Enrollment In Higher Education, Overall Enrollment Up 26.5% Since FY15:...