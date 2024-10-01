Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Announced

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Representative image

The first round seat allocation results for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2024 have been made public by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences. By using the URL on the official website, students who applied for admissions under the 85% state quota can view the allocation outcome. The Telangana NEET UG round 1 allotment result may be viewed at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, the official counselling website.

In order to proceed with the admissions process, students who were given seats in the first round of counselling must report to the colleges. Students must complete the document verification and other admission processes as per the timetable given.

How to check?



-Visit knruhs.telangana.gov.in, the Telangana NEET UG official website.

-Select the "Admission Notification" option after selecting the "Admissions" tab.

-At this point, select the link that saysKNRUHS-MBBS Admissions under Competent Authority Quota-College-wise Allotment List following Initial Counselling Phase 2024–25

-The PDF file will open in step four. Download it after finding your roll number in the list.

Required documents:

Students need to carry the following set of documents while reporting to the colleges:



-NEET UG 2024 rank card

-Birth certificate (SSC marks memo)

-Qualifying exam certificate (Class 12 marks memo or equivalent)

-Study certificates from Class 6 to 10 and Class 12

-Transfer certificate

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

-Minority certificate

-Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificate (If applicable)

-Parental income certificate

-NCC certificate (if applicable)

-CAP certificate (if applicable)

-PMC certificate (if applicable)

-Residence certificate of candidate or either parent

-Employment certificate of parent

-Aadhar card

-Candidate’s passport photograph

-Candidate’s signature