Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Selection List Postponed Till 6 PM Today; Technical Error Detected

The Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has informed that the provisional selection list for the second round of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 has been postponed and will now be issued after 6 PM today, October 1.

Aditionally, the last date for reporting to colleges allotted under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 2 for MBBS and BDS courses has been extended to October 6.

“This is to inform all candidates that due to a technical error, the selection list for CAP-2 of the MBBS/BDS course will be declared on 01/10/2024 after 06:00 PM. Accordingly, the last date for joining CAP-2 for MBBS/BDS courses in state counselling is extended to 06/10/2024 at 5:30 PM,” stated the CET cell in an official notice.

Increase in overall intake capacity for MBBS course

According to the official notification, there is a possibility that some government colleges currently in the process may receive permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to offer admissions for the academic year 2024-25 before the third round of counselling. This could lead to an increase in the overall intake for MBBS courses.

Initially, the provisional selection list for Maharashtra CAP 2 Round MBBS and BDS was scheduled to be announced on September 30, with the dates for submitting the retention form along with original documents and fee payment set for October 1 to October 4.

Applicants can click on the link- here to download the notification regarding the postponement of the selection list for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2.

Candidates will be able to download the selection list from the official website as soon as it is published. Aspirants are advised to stay updated by checking the official site for the latest information about the recruitment process.