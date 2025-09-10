Telangana High Court Directs TGPSC To Re-Evaluate Group-I Mains Answer Scripts, Sets Aside Previous Rankings

Telangana High Court | PTI

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to conduct re-evaluation of answer scripts of candidates who appeared for the Mains Exams of Group-I services held in October 2024.

Disposing of a batch of petitions filed by Group-I aspirants alleging irregularities in the examination, the court set aside the Final Marks List as well as the General Ranking List announced by the TGPSC in March this year.

The court directed the TGPSC to conduct the re-evaluation of the answer scripts following the moderation method as laid down by an order of the Supreme Court, manually and announce the results. Otherwise, the court said it is inclined to cancel the Group-I Mains examination.

The Commission and other respondents were directed to re-conduct the Group-I Mains examination for those who have succeeded in the prelims examination. This exercise should be completed within a period of eight months from the date of receipt of a copy of the order, the court said.

The petitioners alleged that the evaluation has several irregularities and inconsistencies that undermine the sanctity of the Mains examination conducted from October 21-27, 2024, leading to publication of an erroneous general ranking list.

They sought conducting a re-evaluation or a re-examination for all the candidates who appeared for examination and issue afresh General Ranking List based on the re-evaluated/re-examined answers scripts.

