Telangana EAMCET 2023 correction window opens at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Steps to make changes

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has opened the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2023 correction window today, April 12, 2023.

Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Closing date for TS EAMCET 2023 application form

The correction window for online application opens today and will close on April 14, 2023.

Application Fee for TS EAMCET 2023 application form

The last date for submission of online applications is April 15 with late fees of ₹250/-

Till April 20: ₹500/-

Till April 25, 2023: ₹2500/-

The registration process will end on May 2, 2023 with late fees of ₹5000/-

The admit cards will be available on website from April 30, 2023.

As per the official schedule, TS EAMCET (Engineering) will be held from 7 to 9 May and the TS EAMCET (Agriculture and Medical) will be held from 10 to 11 May.

Steps to make changes for TS EAMCET 2023:

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on login link and fill in the login credentials.

Now, your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make changes in it.

Once done, click on submit.

Your corrections have been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.