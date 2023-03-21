Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board issues hall tickets for SCT SI written exam

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued hall tickets for written exam | Representational pic

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued hall tickets for the written recruitment examination of technical papers for the posts of SCT SI (PTO) scheduled for March 26.

The admit card can be downloaded from the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board website at tslprb.in from 8 am on March 21 till March 24 (12 midnight).

Exam Date

The Written Examination (Technical Paper) for TS Police SI recruitment will be held on 26 March 2023, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The notification by TELANGANA STATE LEVEL POLICE RECRUITMENT BOARD reads, "All the eligible Candidates are informed that the Hall Tickets for the Written Examination of Technical Papers can be downloaded from 8 am on 21st March onwards till 12 midnight on 24th March 2023 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: tslprb.in by entering their credentials."

"For the remaining 2 Papers of Written Examination for the Post of SCT SI (PTO), Candidates will be issued separate Hall Ticket(s) and the dates for downloading will be informed in due course by the TSLPRB through a Press Note," it adds.

Direct link to download TS Police SI hall ticket.

Steps to download TSLPRB hall ticket 2023

Go to tslprb.in.

Open the link that reads ‘DOWNLOAD SCT SI PTO HALL TICKET’

Login with mobile number and password.

View and download your hall ticket.

Take printout of the admit card.