Teachers’ Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu vouches for regional languages in teaching

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu honoured 45 special teachers from all throughout the nation on Teachers' Day 2022. The President stated that it is important to teach children in their mother tongues in order to help them develop their talents while speaking at the National Awards to Teachers 2022 ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

"The New Education Policy has encouraged using mother tongue both in elementary and higher education," the president said. She also further urged the teachers to help students take interest in science-related subjects and reasoning. "Asking questions does not show your mediocrity, but it will help you to understand a topic in detail. The teachers should enthusise students to ask questions and find reasoning on every topic," President Murmu added.

"The mediocre teacher tells, the good teacher explains, the superior teacher demonstrates, the great teacher inspires," said the President, quoting American speaker William Arthur Ward.

The president thanked teachers at the end of her speech. "I would want to thank my professors on this occasion for not only teaching me but also for their love and support, which motivated me to put up a lot of effort. I was the first girl from my village to attend college thanks to the guidance I received from my parents and instructors "said the president.

At Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of his birth anniversary, the president also paid tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a former Indian president.