Teachers' Day 2022: Mumbai principal set to be conferred with national award by President Droupadi Murmu

Mumbai: Kavita Sanghvi, principal of the Shree Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal's Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial (CNM) School, will be Mumbai’s sole representative at the National Awards for Teachers 2022 at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Monday. She joins 45 other educators from across the country in the honours list.

Kavita chose teaching due to early experiences

“With my mother being a teacher, and me being the eldest of three sisters, the idea of teaching came naturally,” Sanghvi told The Free Press Journal. “I helped my sisters throughout their education with learning different concepts, which eventually snowballed into a passion for education.”

She began her journey at the CNM School as a teacher and then became a coordinator until her own child took admission to the institute following which she quit for a few years.

Sanghvi rejoined CNM in 2018 as vice-principal and was later promoted to principal.

Passion for STEM-based learning

“I have been a strong ambassador for STEM-based learning and in 2018, with the management’s support, I introduced the concept of ‘global outlook’ to our students,” she said. “We implemented a plan of action in 2019, wherein students learn about everyday things through STEM applications.

“For instance, students conduct a study on the flooring in their area and are required to redesign it using environmentally-friendly materials, or design clothing while experimenting with different textiles. As a result, they develop the ability to assess, research viability, and explain it to us teachers,” explained Sanghvi who designed the lessons herself.

“The students also receive a skills-based report card, which has been received well by parents too,” she added.

Subjects being taught in silos an issue

The teacher added that the current issues with STEM are the result of many subjects being taught in silos. According to her, because subjects such as Science and Maths are taught separately, students are unable to grasp the connections between them.

“When a student works with different materials in the context of Science practicals and applications, they should also be aware of the perimeter, area and other mathematical concepts,” she said.

This is one reason Sanghvi has been appreciative of the 2022 National Education Policy’s (NEP) approach towards STEM.

On meeting President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi

The National Awards are going to be a unique moment for Sanghvi as President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the awardees.

“It’s going to be a very special event for me as it is recognition of my hard work,” she said. “This moment will also bring more attention to STEM and in a way help others connect with me to understand how it can be brought into classrooms at an early age.

Kavita aims to work on Artificial Intelligence next

“We need more bright minds in teaching and I hope my photo tomorrow with the President will inspire many such individuals to enter the profession,” she said.

For the future, Kavita Sanghvi has her eyes set on artificial intelligence, and expects teachers in her school to excel in delivering the concept to students just as they did with global outlook and coding. “Teachers should be lifelong learners and always progressive in adapting to new developments,” she said.