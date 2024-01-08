TANCET 2024 Exam Schedule Released: MBA And MCA Exam Dates And Registration Details | Representative image

Anna University has released the exam schedule for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024), with exams for MBA and MCA programs scheduled for March 9. The registration process for TANCET 2024 will commence on January 10, and interested candidates can apply through the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, until February 7.

Here's how to check the TANCET 2024 exam date

1. Visit the official website of TANCET—tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Scroll down on the homepage to find the exam date and time.

3. The exam date and time will be displayed on the screen.

4. Take a screenshot for future reference.

As per the schedule, the MCA exam is scheduled for March 9 from 10 am to 12 pm, and the MBA exam will be held on the same day from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Anna University conducts the TANCET on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to various professional postgraduate degree programs offered at different institutions, including University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges), and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges, including stand-alone Institutions).