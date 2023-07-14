TANCET 2023 Rank List for MBA, MCA To Be Out Today At tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023 Rank List for MBA, MCA Courses | tancet.annauniv.edu

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 MBA and MCA rank list will be out today , July 14. Once the results are released, students can check the merit list by visiting the official site at tancet.annauniv.edu, or tn-mbamca.com. The counselling for TANCET MCA courses will begin on July 23 while for MBA, it will commence from July 29.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test was conducted on March 25 and March 26 at several exam centres. The results were announced on April 14.

The counselling process includes registration, document verification, seat allotment process, and dates. After the rank list is released, candidates will need to keep the documents ready for verification purposes.

Once the seat allotment list is released, candidates must check their seat allotment and take admission at the earliest by paying the requisite fee and completing other admission formalities within the deadline to avoid missing the admission opportunity.

Application fee for TANCET 2023 Counselling:

Candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 and the candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs 300 as the counselling fee.

Go to TANCET official websites at tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click the TANCET rank list 2023

Enter the required login details

The rank list will appear on the screen. Save and download for further use.

TANCET is conducted every year for candidates who wish to seek admission to courses like MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan in colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing institutes in the state.

