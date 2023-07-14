 TANCET 2023 Rank List for MBA, MCA To Be Out Today At tancet.annauniv.edu
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTANCET 2023 Rank List for MBA, MCA To Be Out Today At tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023 Rank List for MBA, MCA To Be Out Today At tancet.annauniv.edu

Once the results are released, students can check the merit list by visiting the official site at tancet.annauniv.edu, or tn-mbamca.com. The counselling for TANCET MCA courses will begin on July 23 while for MBA, it will commence from July 29.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
TANCET 2023 Rank List for MBA, MCA Courses | tancet.annauniv.edu

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 MBA and MCA rank list will be out today , July 14. Once the results are released, students can check the merit list by visiting the official site at tancet.annauniv.edu, or tn-mbamca.com. The counselling for TANCET MCA courses will begin on July 23 while for MBA, it will commence from July 29.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test was conducted on March 25 and March 26 at several exam centres. The results were announced on April 14.

Read Also
Anna University Releases UG Result 2023 at coe1.annauniv.edu, Direct Link Here
article-image

The counselling process includes registration, document verification, seat allotment process, and dates. After the rank list is released, candidates will need to keep the documents ready for verification purposes.

Once the seat allotment list is released, candidates must check their seat allotment and take admission at the earliest by paying the requisite fee and completing other admission formalities within the deadline to avoid missing the admission opportunity. 

Application fee for TANCET 2023 Counselling:

Candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 and the candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs 300 as the counselling fee.

Go to TANCET official websites at tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click the TANCET rank list 2023

Enter the required login details

The rank list will appear on the screen. Save and download for further use.

TANCET is conducted every year for candidates who wish to seek admission to courses like MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan in colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing institutes in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Starts For MBBS, BDS at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Starts For MBBS, BDS at bfuhs.ac.in

What Is Mission Chandrayaan 3; Check Interesting Facts Here

What Is Mission Chandrayaan 3; Check Interesting Facts Here

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist, Engineer Posts on vssc.gov.in

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist, Engineer Posts on vssc.gov.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Announced At mcc.nic.in; Registration From July 20

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Announced At mcc.nic.in; Registration From July 20

Maha: Cases Against Two Private Schools in Pune for Operating Without Permission

Maha: Cases Against Two Private Schools in Pune for Operating Without Permission