Anna University Releases UG Result 2023 at coe1.annauniv.edu, Direct Link Here

Anna University UG Result 2023 OUT | tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University has declared the Undergraduate(UG) Result 2023. The result for UG 1st year has been released on the official site of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu. Students can check their results now. The exam was held in November December 2022.

Direct link to check Anna University UG Result 2023

Candidates who are not satisfied with the results can apply for revaluation. For that they need to apply for photocopy of the answer sheets. The Fee for revaluating the answer sheets is Rs. 300/- per script and the last date to do so is July 15, 2023.

After receiving the photocopy, the student can verify the answer sheet for any discrepancy like mistake and omissions in the valuation and can bring it to notice of the Controller of Examinations for remedial action. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Anna University.

Check the Official Notice here

Steps to check Anna University UG Result 2023:

Visit the official site of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Go to students login box and enter the required details.

Once done, click on login.

Click on Anna University UG Result 2023 link available on the page.

Your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.