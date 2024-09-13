Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 51 Vacant Positions By October 12; All Details Inside!

TNPSC Application Window |

Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: The applications for the recruitment campaign of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) are currently open.

A total of 51 Assistant Public Prosecutor posts are vacant as of now, which this drive aims to fill. Interested candidates can apply at the official website. The last date to apply for the aforementioned recruitment campaign is October 12, 2024.

It is mandatory for candidates to apply online through www.tnpscexams.in or www.tnpscgov.in, the websites of the Commission. Prior to completing the online application for the test, the candidate must register using the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, which is accessible on the Commission website. The candidate can fill out the online application for the test right away if they have already registered.

Candidates will first have to appear for a preliminary exam. Upon clearing it, they will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The preliminary exam is set to be administered on December 14, 2024. The exam will be held from 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm, according to the official notice.

Application Fee

When submitting an online application for this recruitment, candidates must pay the preliminary examination fee of Rs. 100 (Rupees One Hundred Only), unless they are eligible for a fee exemption.

If candidates are shortlisted for the Main Written Examination based on the results of the preliminary examination and upon receiving such notification from Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, they must pay the Rs. 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) main written examination fee if they have not claimed fee exemption.

Application Correction Window

Following the deadline for online application submission, the Application Correction Window will be open for three days, from October 16, 2024, to October 18, 2024. Candidates will have the opportunity to amend the information in their online application during this time. No changes to the online application will be accepted after the Application Correction Window period's closing date.

Important Dates | TNPSC

How Do I Apply?

Step 1: Start by going to the official website.

Step 2: Look through the main page for the application link.

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary files

Step 6: Cover the required application costs.

Step 7: Send the form in.

Step 8: Save and download an online copy of the application form.

"All candidates are requested to carefully read the “Instructions to Applicants” available in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and this Notification. The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination," the official notice mentioned.

"Their admission to all stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the eligibility conditions. Mere admission to the preliminary examination, main written examination, certificate verification, interview or inclusion of name in the selection list will not confer on the candidates any right to appointment," it further dded.

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely.