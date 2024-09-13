Assam APSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 27 Enforcement Inspector Positions By September 20 (Direct Link Inside)

APSC Application Page |

Assam APSC Recruitment 2024: The applications for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will now be accepted till September 20, 2024.

Candidates must register if they meet the eligibility requirements and indicate that they would like to participate in the hiring process. The application form link has been made available on the APSC's official website, apsc.nic.in .

The purpose of this recruitment process is to fill up to 27 open positions in the Transport Department's Enforcement Inspector (EI) department.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must live in Assam permanently.

Along with the application form, the candidate must provide a PRC issued in Assam for educational purposes or an Employment Exchange Registration Certificate, which will be accepted as proof of residency.

Educational Qualifications

A degree in arts, sciences, or commerce from a university approved by the Assamese government, or an H.S., S., L.C. with a three-year diploma in mechanical or automobile engineering from an approved Assamese government institute or government of India that has also received appropriate recognition from the AICTE. (Upload the appropriate mark sheets for each semester or year, showing the subjects and the final pass certificate.)

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Include the necessary files.

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

Vacancy Details | APSC

Important Guidelines

"Applicants are required to apply online through APSC's recruitment website. No other means/mode of application will be accepted, and the application will be summarily rejected. Applicants who have not registered yet in the online recruitment portal of APSC are first required to go to the APSC's recruitment website, https://apscrecruitment.in, and register themselves by clicking on the "Register Here, link and complete the one-time registration (OTR) process by providing basic details. The applicants are advised to read the eligibility criteria and other relevant details carefully before applying for the advertisement," read the official notification.

In order to support the claims they make in the Application Form, such as Date of Birth, Experience, Qualification(s), etc., candidates must submit the details of their supporting documentation, including Certificate No., Issuing Authority, and Issue Date, along with any other information, in a PDF file that is no larger than 2 MB and can be viewed clearly when printed. The applicant may scan the supporting documentation in grayscale at 200 dpi for that reason.

Application Fee

Candidates in the general category must pay a fee of Rs 297.20, while candidates in the SC/ST/OBC/MOBC categories must pay Rs 197.20. There is a fee of Rs 47.20 for BPL posts.