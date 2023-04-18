 Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur police officer's viral video urging for school education earns praise from CM Stalin
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
SI Paramasivam (L) and TN CM Stalin (R) |

Chennai: A viral video in which a Tiruvallur police officer urged children's parents in a village to send their kids to school has earned praise from none other than Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Stalin, who highlighted the police' role in "shaping a good society," shared a Tamil newspaper clipping which showcased a story about Sub Inspector Paramasivam of Pennalurpettai noteworthy actions.

The video shows SI Paramasivam urging parents that they should send their children to school as many of them were not attending classes or appearing for exams.

"Whatever the issue may be - school fee, food or domestic complaints, you are free to approach me at the police station,” Paramasivam assured the village residents.

"The job of the police department is not just crime-prevention; they have a role in shaping a good society as well," Stalin stated in his tweet and appreciated Paramasivam.

