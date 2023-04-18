Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur police officer's viral video urging for school education earns praise from CM Stalin

SI Paramasivam (L) and TN CM Stalin (R) |

Chennai: A viral video in which a Tiruvallur police officer urged children's parents in a village to send their kids to school has earned praise from none other than Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Stalin, who highlighted the police' role in "shaping a good society," shared a Tamil newspaper clipping which showcased a story about Sub Inspector Paramasivam of Pennalurpettai noteworthy actions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video shows SI Paramasivam urging parents that they should send their children to school as many of them were not attending classes or appearing for exams.

"Whatever the issue may be - school fee, food or domestic complaints, you are free to approach me at the police station,” Paramasivam assured the village residents.

Watch video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The job of the police department is not just crime-prevention; they have a role in shaping a good society as well," Stalin stated in his tweet and appreciated Paramasivam.