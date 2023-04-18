Tamil Nadu: Viral video of Tiruvallur police officer's emotional appeal to send kids to school wins hearts

SI Paramasivam's emotional request to parents which went viral on social media | Twitter/@dt_next

Chennai: In a video doing the rounds on social media, a visibly upset sub inspector with the Tiruvallur district police is seen urging parents to send their children to schools as many of them were skipping classes and exams.

The viral video shows Sub-Inspector, Paramasivam, going to a village within his jurisdiction along with some staff members from the education department to appeal to the families to send their kids to local schools and approach him for any help required in the matter.

"Whatever the issue may be - school fee, food or domestic complaints, you are free to approach me at the police station,” Paramasivam told the village residents, according to a transcription of the same by DT Next.

The police officer warned the parents that the children will blame them if they are not made ready to face ground realities in the future.

The officer further pointed out that the children can take benefit of a lot of educational schemes while also having the opportunity to eat healthy food in schools.

"If you do not send them to school, parents can be treated as accused. Even Criminals can be spared. I will apprehend him/her later. This (not sending children to school) is not constructive to the society. So, don't believe in superstitions and send the children to school," said the SI, according to DT Next.