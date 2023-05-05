 Tamil Nadu SI Recruitment 2023: registration for 621 posts to begin on June 1 at tnusrb.tn.gov.in
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The registration process begins on June 1 and will end on June 30, 2023.

Updated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
Tamil Nadu SI Recruitment 2023 | Representative Image

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai has invited applications for the Sub Inspector posts.

Vacancies in Sub Inspector in Police are open in Tamil Nadu Police.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The registration process begins on June 1 and will end on June 30, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 621 posts in the organisation.

Detailed Notification Here

Vacancy Details for Sub Inspector in Tamil Nadu Police

  • Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): 366 posts

  • Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): 145 posts

  • Sub-Inspectors of Police (TSP): 110 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board

The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree obtained from an Institution / University recognized by University Grants Commission / Government in 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses.

The age limit should be between 20 to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, certificate verification and physical tests, viva-voca and special marks.

Examination Fees

  • Applicant will have to pay examination fee of Rs.500

  • Departmental candidates appearing for both Open Quota and Departmental Quota examinations will have to pay Rs.1000 as examination fee.

The payment options are both online (Net-banking/UPI/Credit card/Debit card) and offline (State Bank of India cash challan).

