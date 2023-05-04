 SSC CGL 2023: last date for fee payment, correction window extended, check here
The last date to make online fee payment for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2023 (CGLE-2023) is till May 5, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
SSC CGL exam 2023 | SSC

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has closed the online application window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2023 .

Meanwhile, SSC has extended the fee payment date for SSC CGL 2023.

Candidates can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Tier I examination for the SSC CGL 2023 will be conducted in July.

As per the official notice, the last date for generation of online and offline fees has been extended till May 5, 2023.

The last date for payment through challan is till May 6, 2023. The application correction window will open on May 10 and will close on May 11, 2023.

SSC CGL application fee

The Commission will levy a uniform correction charge of ₹ 200/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and ₹ 500/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time.

The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category.

There are approx. 7,500 vacancies in the SSC CGL 2023

However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission.

