SSC CGL 2023: Aspirants demand changes to age eligibility requirements & cut-off, protest continues

SSC CGL 2023 Age Limit: Aspirants Demand To Change SSC CGL Cut off, Protest Continues | (Represetational image)

SSC CGL 2023 Registrations were set to close on May 3. Several SSC CGL aspirants have requested that the age limit criteria be revised during the application process. Candidates have staged a protest outside the SSC office in Delhi. The age reckoning cut-off for SSC CGL is set to August 1, 2023. According to the candidates, this criteria is making thousands of candidates ineligible to apply for the recruitment exam.

SSC CGL 2023 Age Limit

Candidates between the age bracket of 18 and 32 are eligible to apply, according to the SSC CGL announcement, and the age limit will be calculated as of August 1, 2023, rather than January 1, 2023.

This eligibility criterion prevents candidates born between January 1, 1993 and July 1, 1993 from applying for the exam.

Candidates demand that the age cut-off be moved to January 1. However, the SSC has yet to issue a statement or notification. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

SSC CGL 2023 Protest

As per the reports, a section of students observed two day-long hunger strike at CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi on May 1 and outside PM House on May 2.

SSC CGL Age limit revision is widely demanded on social media platforms as well.

"We deserve our last chance. Please it’s humble request to Mr. PM sir look into this matter," an aspirant tweeted.

SSC CGL Application process is scheduled to end today. The online application was started on April 3 to fill about 7,500 vacancies in various ministries, departments, and offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies.