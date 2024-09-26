 Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2024: Final Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Anytime Soon
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2024: Final Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Anytime Soon

The candidates who made the short list must then download the allotment letter and report to the appropriate institute.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2024 | IANS

The final round 2 seat allotment result for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling will be released released today, September 26, 2024, by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai.
The final seat allocation will take place on September 26, 2024, in as per the schedule for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling in 2024.

How to check?

By providing their login credentials, candidates who exercised web options can check the status of their allotment on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

-Visit tnmedicalselection.net, the official website.
-Select the link for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2024 round 2 seat allotment.
-Enter your login information.
-The screen will display the Tamil Nadu NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2024.
-Check out and get the print copy.
-Save it for future use.

The candidates who made the short list must then download the allotment letter and report to the appropriate institute.

Required Documents:

-NEET UG admit card and scorecard

-Class 10 and 12 marksheets

-Transfer certificate

-Community certificate

-Nativity certificate

-Other relevant documents for specific quotas (e.g., NRI, minority status)

-Certificate for proof of study from Class 6 to Class 12 for the candidates who have studied completely in Tamil Nadu

-Income certificate

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2024

On September 25, the preliminary round 2 results were made public. Until 10 AM on September 26, candidates could file complaints. A total of 6,000 private MBBS seats, 5,275 government MBBS seats, 2,950 private BDS seats, and 213 government BDS seats are up for grabs in the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling process. Those who have made the short list can go to the website to download their allotment order and join the designated colleges.

