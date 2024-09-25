 MP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allocation Result Announced; Check Here
Between September 27, 2024, and October 4, 2024, the selected universities will receive the successful candidates' reports for admission and document verification.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
The MP NEET UG Counselling 2024 tentative seat allocation result for Round 2 has been made public by the Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME). Applicants who took part in this round can visit dme.mponline.gov.in, the official counselling website, to view their results. Between September 27, 2024, and October 4, 2024, the selected universities will receive the successful candidates' reports for admission and document verification.

What's next?


There will be eight days following the release of the MP NEET UG 2nd round allotment results to finish admissions-related tasks. Those who are selected for a seat in this stage are required to physically show up at the designated medical/dental college for admissions verification and document verification. This needs to be completed by October 4 at 6 p.m. on September 27.

Candidates who are willing may apply during this window to have their seats assigned for the mop-up round upgraded. Candidates who are selected for a seat in the second round and those who asked to have their seats upgraded in the first round may do this.

article-image

At the collegiate level, registration and admission cancellation will take place within the same window.

How to check?

-Go to dme.mponline.gov.in, the official website for MP NEET UG counselling.

-To view the "NEET UG Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result," click the link.

-A PDF of the allocation result will be shown.
-Download the outcome and store it for later use.

Those who are given a place have to report to their respective colleges by September 27, 2024, to turn in their documents. Make sure you have with you all the paperwork required for the verification process in order to gain entry.

