 Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Anytime Soon, Check Required Documents
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Anytime Soon, Check Required Documents

When applying to colleges, students must make sure they have the necessary documents with them.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2024 round 1 allotment result will be made public by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research today, November 26, 2024. From November 26 to December 4, 2024, students who have been assigned seats must report to the colleges for admission. When applying to colleges, students must make sure they have the necessary documents with them.

How to check?

-Check out the TN NEET PG counselling website.
-Select the link for the round 1 allocation result.
-Enter your password and login ID to log in.
-The allocation outcome will be shown.
-For future reference, download the allocation result.

Important dates:

Provisional Seat Allotment Result: November 26 till December 4, 2024

Reporting to colleges - Till December 4, 2024

The documents typically required for Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling are as follows:

Required documents:

NEET PG Admit Card

NEET PG Scorecard

MBBS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent or Provisional Medical Registration Certificate

Birth Certificate or Class 10 Marksheet

Mark Sheets of MBBS (All Professional Examinations)

Community Certificate (if applicable)

Nativity Certificate (if applicable)

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Photo Identification Proof

Passport size photographs

Eligibility Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Candidates must bring original documents along with self-attested photocopies. Specific instructions or additional documents may be mentioned in the official counselling notification. Always refer to the official Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education (DME) website for the latest updates.

