21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming Story Goes Viral

Sarfaraz used to lift 200 to 400 bricks per day | Instagram / Physicswallah

A 21-year-old labourer from West Bengal has shone through his tale of headwork and perseverance after he cracked the NEET UG exam scoring 677 out of 720. Sarfaraz used to lift 200 to 400 bricks per day and is now a proud student of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata.

This heartwarming story was shared by Physicswallah founder, Alakh Pandey who narrated Sarfaraz's story with a series of videos. His story has now gone viral on social media with millions of people praising his resilience and grit.

In the video, Sarfaraz said that he lives in a house allocated to him under the PM Awas Yojana and worked along with his father to meet the family's daily needs. It was his dream to become a doctor and he managed to studied hard alongside working to make his dream come true.

There was a point in his life when he along with his family lived in a house with no roof. His mother said that he would study all night in the cold and she would accompany him to make sure he does not catch a cold.

Sarfaraz also revealed the mocking he faced from people who would ridicule him for studying so hard and yet working as a labourer.

Covid-19 pandemic & new phone

However, things started to get better during the Covid 19 pandemic wherein he bought a mobile phone under the government's scheme.

It was then that he began studying by watching Physics Wallah's videos on YouTube. He later signed up for a discounted PW course and used a phone with a broken screen to study. In 2023, Sarfaraz enrolled at a dentistry school, but he was forced to leave because of financial difficulties. In 2024, he gave it another go and succeeded.

Inspired by his journey, Alakh Pandey provided him a new phone, and also offered to cover Rs 5 lakh of his college expenses. Pandey stated that this five lakh is a loan, not a loan. "Repay it by helping another needy person like you in the future," Pandey said.