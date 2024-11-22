 21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming Story Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming Story Goes Viral

21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming Story Goes Viral

This heartwarming story was shared by Physicswallah founder, Alakh Pandey who narrated Sarfaraz's story with a series of videos. His story has now gone viral on social media with millions of people praising his resilience and grit.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz used to lift 200 to 400 bricks per day | Instagram / Physicswallah

A 21-year-old labourer from West Bengal has shone through his tale of headwork and perseverance after he cracked the NEET UG exam scoring 677 out of 720. Sarfaraz used to lift 200 to 400 bricks per day and is now a proud student of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata.

This heartwarming story was shared by Physicswallah founder, Alakh Pandey who narrated Sarfaraz's story with a series of videos. His story has now gone viral on social media with millions of people praising his resilience and grit.

In the video, Sarfaraz said that he lives in a house allocated to him under the PM Awas Yojana and worked along with his father to meet the family's daily needs. It was his dream to become a doctor and he managed to studied hard alongside working to make his dream come true.

There was a point in his life when he along with his family lived in a house with no roof. His mother said that he would study all night in the cold and she would accompany him to make sure he does not catch a cold.

FPJ Shorts
21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming Story Goes Viral
21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming Story Goes Viral
Indian Railways Introduces Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train For Karnataka; Check Details On Features & Tariff Here
Indian Railways Introduces Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train For Karnataka; Check Details On Features & Tariff Here
'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal
'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal
Why Is Weight Loss A long & Difficult Process? Scientists Discover Fat Cells Have 'Memory' Of Obesity; Know More
Why Is Weight Loss A long & Difficult Process? Scientists Discover Fat Cells Have 'Memory' Of Obesity; Know More

Sarfaraz also revealed the mocking he faced from people who would ridicule him for studying so hard and yet working as a labourer.

Covid-19 pandemic & new phone

However, things started to get better during the Covid 19 pandemic wherein he bought a mobile phone under the government's scheme.

It was then that he began studying by watching Physics Wallah's videos on YouTube. He later signed up for a discounted PW course and used a phone with a broken screen to study. In 2023, Sarfaraz enrolled at a dentistry school, but he was forced to leave because of financial difficulties. In 2024, he gave it another go and succeeded.

Read Also
Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Begins, Check Here
article-image

Inspired by his journey, Alakh Pandey provided him a new phone, and also offered to cover Rs 5 lakh of his college expenses. Pandey stated that this five lakh is a loan, not a loan. "Repay it by helping another needy person like you in the future," Pandey said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming...

21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming...

VIDEO: Principal, Teacher Enters School Drunk; Creates Ruckus Leading To Their Arrest In Bihar

VIDEO: Principal, Teacher Enters School Drunk; Creates Ruckus Leading To Their Arrest In Bihar

RRB ALP 2024: Admit Card Released; Check Exam Pattern

RRB ALP 2024: Admit Card Released; Check Exam Pattern

WB SET 2024: Admit Card Out; Check Important Instructions, Exam Pattern

WB SET 2024: Admit Card Out; Check Important Instructions, Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2025 Registration Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!

JEE Main 2025 Registration Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!