Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Begins, Check Here

The online registration process for the first round of NEET PG Counselling has been launched by the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB). Until November 25, 2024, qualified applicants may register on the official website, neetpg.jceceb.org.in.

On November 27, 2024, the preliminary seat allocation results will be made public. From November 28 to December 4, 2024, documents will be verified.

Online Registration and Choice Filling - November 20 till 25, 2024



Provisional Seat Allotment Letter - November 27, 2024



Document Verification & reporting to colleges - November 28 till December 4, 2024



Counselling fees



The counselling cost has been set at INR 1250 for candidates from the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Backward Class 1 and 2 categories. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and female categories will pay a discounted fee of INR 1000.

How to register?



-Visit neetpg.jceb.org.in, the official website. Click on the "New Registration" option on the site.

-The screen will turn to a new page.

-Create an account and then complete the application.

-Submit your application after paying the application cost.

Required documents:

Here are the required documents for Jharkhand NEET PG Counselling:

Original Documents:

1. NEET PG Admit Card

2. NEET PG Result/Score Card

3. MBBS Degree Certificate

4. MBBS Marksheets (all years)

5. Internship Completion Certificate

6. Registration Certificate from Jharkhand Medical Council or MCI

7. ID Proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Passport/Driving License)

8. Domicile Certificate of Jharkhand

9. Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)

10. Disability Certificate (if applicable)

