 MCC Releases NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Results At mcc.nic.in, Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMCC Releases NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Results At mcc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

MCC Releases NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Results At mcc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The MCC has announced the NEET PG 2024 Round 1 provisional allotment results on mcc.nic.in. Final results will follow, after which shortlisted candidates must report to allotted institutions between November 21–27. Round 2 counselling starts December 4, 2024. Visit MCC's website for updates.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Official Website

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional allotment results for Round 1 of the all-India quota (AIQ) NEET PG counselling 2024. Candidates can check their results on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must report discrepancies in the provisional results via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com by 12 PM on November 20. After this deadline, the results will be considered final.

MCC clarified, “The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.”

Shortlisted candidates must report to allotted institutions between November 21–27, and MCC advised candidates, “Approach the allotted institution or college for admission only after the declaration of the final allotment result.” Round 2 counselling begins December 4, 2024. Visit MCC's website for updates.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Low Temperatures On Voting Day; Check Out AQI & More
Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Low Temperatures On Voting Day; Check Out AQI & More
400-Year-Old Silver Coin From Before The American Revolution Sold For ₹21 Crore
400-Year-Old Silver Coin From Before The American Revolution Sold For ₹21 Crore
Maharashtra Election 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Casts His Vote In Mumbai
Maharashtra Election 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Casts His Vote In Mumbai
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Leader Nawab Malik Casts His Vote, Appeals To Voters To Exercise Their Right In Large Numbers
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Leader Nawab Malik Casts His Vote, Appeals To Voters To Exercise Their Right In Large Numbers

Steps to Check NEET PG Provisional Allotment Results 2024:

Visit mcc.nic.in.

Go to the PG Counselling section.

Click on the link: “Provisional Allotment Result Round 1 of PG Counselling 2024” under Current Events.

Download the PDF and check your roll number for allotment details.

Direct link to check result

Shortlisted candidates must report to their allotted institutions between November 21 and 27, 2024. Data verification for joined candidates will be conducted by institutions from November 28 to 29.

The second round of AIQ NEET PG counselling will begin on December 4, 2024. Visit the MCC website for more updates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jadavpur University Under Scrutiny After Students Claim Marks Awarded Without Answer Evaluation

Jadavpur University Under Scrutiny After Students Claim Marks Awarded Without Answer Evaluation

MCC Releases NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Results At mcc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

MCC Releases NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Results At mcc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

UGC NET December 2024 Registration Begins: Apply At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2024 Registration Begins: Apply At ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Youth Festival 2024 Kicks Off At DAVV With Enthralling Talent Showcases & Artistic Spirit

Youth Festival 2024 Kicks Off At DAVV With Enthralling Talent Showcases & Artistic Spirit

Schools Not Prepared For National Achievement Survey 2024, Reports Rajya Shiksha Kendra; Will Take...

Schools Not Prepared For National Achievement Survey 2024, Reports Rajya Shiksha Kendra; Will Take...