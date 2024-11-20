MCC Releases NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Results At mcc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Official Website

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional allotment results for Round 1 of the all-India quota (AIQ) NEET PG counselling 2024. Candidates can check their results on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must report discrepancies in the provisional results via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com by 12 PM on November 20. After this deadline, the results will be considered final.

MCC clarified, “The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.”

Shortlisted candidates must report to allotted institutions between November 21–27, and MCC advised candidates, “Approach the allotted institution or college for admission only after the declaration of the final allotment result.” Round 2 counselling begins December 4, 2024. Visit MCC's website for updates.

Steps to Check NEET PG Provisional Allotment Results 2024:

Visit mcc.nic.in.

Go to the PG Counselling section.

Click on the link: “Provisional Allotment Result Round 1 of PG Counselling 2024” under Current Events.

Download the PDF and check your roll number for allotment details.

Direct link to check result

Shortlisted candidates must report to their allotted institutions between November 21 and 27, 2024. Data verification for joined candidates will be conducted by institutions from November 28 to 29.

The second round of AIQ NEET PG counselling will begin on December 4, 2024. Visit the MCC website for more updates.