Tamil Nadu Invites Applications For Jobs Under 3-Per-Cent Sports Quota In Govt Departments & PSUs

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has invited applications from eligible sportspersons for government jobs under a 3 per cent reservation, the government said on Tuesday. The opportunity is open to athletes who have competed in the Olympics and other international events.

Details

According to a press release from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), candidates with a maximum age limit of 40 years should meet the minimum education qualifications prescribed for the respective post. While the maximum age limit for Para-Athletes has been relaxed to 50 years, the applicant must be a Tamil Nadu native.

The SDAT in the release issued on Monday night said several initiatives were taken as part of efforts to develop sports in the State.

Applications for employment in government departments, PSUs under the 3 per cent reservation sports quota is being invited now. Candidates who have achieved at the Olympics or other International level competitions on or after January 1, 2018 would be considered for the post under this scheme, the release said.

Medalists and participants in international competitions like summer Olympics, Commonwealth games, Asian games, World championships conducted by the International Sports Federation recognised by International Olympic Committee, Asian Championships, Paralympic Games are eligible for the post. Medalists in National Level competitions in National games, championships conducted by the National Sports Federation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports can also apply for the opportunities.

Among all levels of competitions, senior level competitions are eligible for consideration.

Read Also US To Allow 600,000 Chinese Students Amid Ongoing Tariff Talks

Sportspersons are instructed to upload their application along with the necessary documents. The online application form can be submitted at www.sdat.tn.gov.in from August 25 to September 24, 2025.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)