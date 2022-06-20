Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC result out, know how to check at tnresults.nic.in

IStock images

Today, June 20, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) released the TN HSC, SSLC result 2022. In 10th grade, 90.07 percent of students passed, while in 12th grade, 93.76 percent of students passed. On the official website, tnresults.nic.in, students can check their TN Class 12 result and TN Class 10 result 2022. The Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022 and Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 will be available on the websites results.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in, in addition to the official website.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu result:

Go to the official websites--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in Select the result designated link. Enter your application number and date of birth. Results will appear on the screen. Submit and download the result

Class 12 results have been released by the Tamil Nadu Board. At 12 p.m., the Class 10 SSLC results will be announced.