Tamil Nadu SSLC, Class 12 results at http://tnresults.nic.in/; learn how to check

This year, more than 25 lakh students took the Tamil Nadu board exams.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
PTI File Photo

The SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) results for the year 2022 will be announced tomorrow, June 20 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). The state Education Minister will announce the Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th results 2022 during a press conference at Anna Centenary Library. The TN SSLC result 2022 will be revealed at 12 noon, while the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 a.m.

The TN SSLC and TN +2 results 2022 will be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in after they have been released. Candidates must login with their credentials in order to download their Tamil Nadu board marksheets.

To check Tamil Nadu SSLC and Class 12 results online:

  1. Navigate to the official website (dge.tn.gov.in)

  2. On the website's homepage, students will find a link that says, 'TN SSLC Result 2022' - click on the link to proceed.

  3. Students must now fill in the required information as directed - Click the submit button, the TN SSLC Result 2022 will be shown on your screen.

  4. Download and print for future reference.

The SSLC exams were held between May 6 and May 30, whereas the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were taken between May 5 and May 28.

