Tamil Nadu government school witnesses protests over RSS meeting in campus

Coimbatore Corporation Commisioner M Prathap ordered an inquiry into the incident.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 08:19 PM IST
Representative Photo |
Coimbatore: On Sunday, a group of Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam activists held a protest in front of a government primary school in the city alleging an RSS ‘shakha’ (meeting) was organised on the premises.

Even as the civic body administration denied that it had given any permission for RSS to organise a meeting, the activists led by its General Secretary K Ramakrishnan raised slogans against the authorities and the RSS for promoting Hindutva activities inside a government school.

However, RSS sources said the organisation was not involved in any gathering on the premises.

The sources said some people were trying to take political advantage out of this, while adding that the RSS was only doing cleaning work in all 23 government schools in the city.

