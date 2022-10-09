Tamil Nadu: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches multi-disciplinary centre for differently-abled kids

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman/Representational image |

On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a multi-disciplinary centre for differently-abled children in Chennai. The 'Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam' will help children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia, and slow learning disability, and cater to families who cannot afford specialised care.

Ms Sitharaman also addressed the audience gathered on the occasion, her office said on Twitter. The finance minister was on a day-long visit to Chennai. She later made a surprise halt at a vegetable market in the city and interacted with vendors and local people.

Ms Sitharaman purchased vegetables and clicked selfies. A video of the visit went viral on social media in which the vendors were seen explaining about the vegetables to her.

Tamil Nadu | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Mylapore market in Chennai, where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables. pic.twitter.com/MaRq3j7Fht — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022