Tamil Nadu: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches multi-disciplinary centre for differently-abled kids

HomeEducationTamil Nadu: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches multi-disciplinary centre for differently-abled kids

The 'Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam' will help children with learning difficulties and cater to families who cannot afford specialised care.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman/Representational image |
On Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a multi-disciplinary centre for differently-abled children in Chennai. The 'Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam' will help children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia, and slow learning disability, and cater to families who cannot afford specialised care.

Ms Sitharaman also addressed the audience gathered on the occasion, her office said on Twitter. The finance minister was on a day-long visit to Chennai. She later made a surprise halt at a vegetable market in the city and interacted with vendors and local people.

Read Also
During a surprise visit to school, a Chennai cop turns into a teacher
article-image

Ms Sitharaman purchased vegetables and clicked selfies. A video of the visit went viral on social media in which the vendors were seen explaining about the vegetables to her.

