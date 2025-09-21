 Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics

TN CM M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged teachers across the state to avoid placing undue pressure on students & instead take into account the diverse circumstances of each household while guiding them through education & personal growth. Speaking at an event organised by the School Education Department in Chennai, Stalin highlighted the critical role teachers play in shaping the future of children.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin | PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged teachers across the state to avoid placing undue pressure on students and instead take into account the diverse circumstances of each household while guiding them through education and personal growth.

Speaking at an event organised by the School Education Department in Chennai, Stalin highlighted the critical role teachers play in shaping the future of children.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin's Statements

"Psychological well-being and physical health are just as important as the knowledge you impart. In today's world, children often spend more time with their teachers than with their parents," he observed.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics
Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Asks FIRs Against Manager Siddharth Sarma To Be Withdrawn: 'Allow Him To Be Part Of His Final Journey'- VIDEO
Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Asks FIRs Against Manager Siddharth Sarma To Be Withdrawn: 'Allow Him To Be Part Of His Final Journey'- VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: Cricket Fans Perform Aarti At Ganga Ghat In Varanasi Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash – Video
Uttar Pradesh: Cricket Fans Perform Aarti At Ganga Ghat In Varanasi Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash – Video
Mumbai News: BMC To Cultivate Mangrove Nurseries On 15 Acres In Borivali To Offset Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link Losses
Mumbai News: BMC To Cultivate Mangrove Nurseries On 15 Acres In Borivali To Offset Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link Losses
Read Also
OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
article-image

Pointing out that students come from varied family backgrounds -- some from educated households and many from socially and educationally disadvantaged groups -- the Chief Minister said teachers must act as "second parents" by understanding students' unique struggles and supporting their development.

Stalin also underlined the importance of preparing children for a world driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"Students should not assume that Google or AI can provide all the answers. Teachers must help them draw the line between technology and the human mind. Beyond academics, you should instill ethical values, encourage literary reading, create social awareness, and sensitise students on environment and climate change," he said.

Read Also
Chaos At Assam's Little Angel School; Exams Held Despite Postponement Order Amid Mourning For Zubeen...
article-image

Emphasising innovation in pedagogy, he called on teachers to experiment with digital platforms.

"Just as YouTube carries many videos on critical thinking and problem-solving, you should create fresh content that nurtures students' talents. Your efforts today will sow the seeds for a better tomorrow," he added.

The Chief Minister urged teachers to go beyond textbooks and instill principles of equality and social justice in their classrooms.

"You should ensure that children are not influenced by caste discrimination or gender inequality. Instead, teach them the value of fairness and inclusivity," he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime News: Minors Allegedly Assaulted At Prestigious Goregaon And Malad Schools; Staff...
article-image

At the function, Stalin launched a training programme for 2,715 newly recruited teachers, inaugurated 76 newly built school facilities constructed at a cost of Rs 122 crore, and laid the foundation stone for 263 new schools estimated at Rs 310 crore.

He also unveiled a modern building for the Scouts and Guides Headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, and School Education Secretary B. Chandra Mohan participated in the event.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics

Student Interest To Study In US & Canada Plummets: IDP Education Reports 46% & 75% Drop

Student Interest To Study In US & Canada Plummets: IDP Education Reports 46% & 75% Drop

OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

Mumbai Crime News: Minors Allegedly Assaulted At Prestigious Goregaon And Malad Schools; Staff...

Mumbai Crime News: Minors Allegedly Assaulted At Prestigious Goregaon And Malad Schools; Staff...

MPESB Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 500 Subedar, Stenographer & ASI Posts; Registration...

MPESB Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 500 Subedar, Stenographer & ASI Posts; Registration...