Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged teachers across the state to avoid placing undue pressure on students and instead take into account the diverse circumstances of each household while guiding them through education and personal growth.

Speaking at an event organised by the School Education Department in Chennai, Stalin highlighted the critical role teachers play in shaping the future of children.

"Psychological well-being and physical health are just as important as the knowledge you impart. In today's world, children often spend more time with their teachers than with their parents," he observed.

Pointing out that students come from varied family backgrounds -- some from educated households and many from socially and educationally disadvantaged groups -- the Chief Minister said teachers must act as "second parents" by understanding students' unique struggles and supporting their development.

Stalin also underlined the importance of preparing children for a world driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"Students should not assume that Google or AI can provide all the answers. Teachers must help them draw the line between technology and the human mind. Beyond academics, you should instill ethical values, encourage literary reading, create social awareness, and sensitise students on environment and climate change," he said.

Emphasising innovation in pedagogy, he called on teachers to experiment with digital platforms.

"Just as YouTube carries many videos on critical thinking and problem-solving, you should create fresh content that nurtures students' talents. Your efforts today will sow the seeds for a better tomorrow," he added.

The Chief Minister urged teachers to go beyond textbooks and instill principles of equality and social justice in their classrooms.

"You should ensure that children are not influenced by caste discrimination or gender inequality. Instead, teach them the value of fairness and inclusivity," he said.

At the function, Stalin launched a training programme for 2,715 newly recruited teachers, inaugurated 76 newly built school facilities constructed at a cost of Rs 122 crore, and laid the foundation stone for 263 new schools estimated at Rs 310 crore.

He also unveiled a modern building for the Scouts and Guides Headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, and School Education Secretary B. Chandra Mohan participated in the event.

