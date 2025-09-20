 Chaos At Assam's Little Angel School; Exams Held Despite Postponement Order Amid Mourning For Zubeen Garg
Chaos At Assam's Little Angel School; Exams Held Despite Postponement Order Amid Mourning For Zubeen Garg

Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore at 52, prompting the Assam government to postpone school exams in his honor. However, Little Angel School allegedly went ahead with examinations, sparking outrage. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has demanded strict action against the school authorities for disrespecting the mourning directive.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Assam mourns the untimely demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg as controversy erupts over a school conducting exams despite a government postponement order. | Image: X/@thetruthin

In a tragic loss for Assam and the music community, legendary singer Zubeen Garg, aged 52, passed away on Friday in Singapore. The renowned artist, celebrated for hits like “Ya Ali” and iconic Assamese folk songs, had travelled to Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival. He was rescued from the sea by Singapore authorities and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he succumbed despite intensive medical care at around 2:40 p.m. local time.

Exams Postponed in Assam

Following the news, the Assam government announced the postponement of school examinations scheduled for Saturday. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu instructed all Inspectors of Schools/DEEOs to delay the half-yearly exams until after the cremation of the legendary singer’s mortal remains, expressing grief and respect for the icon.

“In view of the untimely death of Late Zubeen Garg, all Inspectors of Schools/DEEO are instructed to postpone the half-yearly examination scheduled tomorrow until the cremation of the mortal remains of the legendary artist," Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said in a statement on X Friday evening.

article-image

Controversy at Little Angel School

In a shocking incident, controversy broke out on Saturday after the sudden demise of musical icon Zubeen Garg, when exams were allegedly conducted at Little Angel School despite directives for cancellation.

According to The Truth India report, the headmaster of the school, Gautam Pal, who is also the proprietor, mocked Zubeen Garg and pressed ahead with conducting examinations. Staff members admitted that they “didn’t want to come after receiving the news, but were forced to conduct exams.”

The incident sparked outrage across Assam, with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staging protests and demanding strict action against the school authorities.

