Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur opens admission for LLB, LLM programmes

Registration begins at SLS, nagpur

Nagpur: Symbiosis Law School has begin registration for full-time BA LLB, BBA LLB and LLM 2023 programmes 2023-24 academic year.

The course duration for BA LLB and BBA LLB is 5 years, while the duration of LLM is 1 year. LLM programme is offered with two different specializations - LLM Business & Corporate Law and LLM Criminal & Security Law. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Symbiosis Law School Nagpur law programmes either in online or offline mode before application submission last date.

SLS Nagpur Eligibility Criteria 2023

BA LLB & BBA LLB- Candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination from any recognised board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks or equivalent grade for SC/ ST).

LLM- Candidates must have a Three or Five Year LLB Degree from any Indian or Foreign University recognized by the UGC with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for SC/ ST candidates). Candidates who have appeared for the final year LLB examination can also apply.

Application Fees- The application form of SLS Nagpur can be filled and submitted in either online or offline mode. The application fee for BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes is Rs 1000, while the application fee for the LLM programme is Rs 1950.

For admission to Symbiosis Law School Nagpur BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes candidates have to appear for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT - CBT mode), Writing Ability Test (WAT - Home Based Online Proctored mode) and Personal Interaction (PI - Online). Whereas for admission to the LLM programme candidates have to appear for the All India Admission Test (AIAT), which consists of Written Test (70% weightage) and Personal Interview (30% weightage). For more details check the Symbiosis Law School Nagpur official website.