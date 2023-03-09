Maharashtra: CET Cell reopens MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 registration window; apply at mbacet2023.mahacet.org

Maharashtra's Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has given another opportunity to management aspirants to apply for the state's b-school entrance exam MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023. | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has given another opportunity to management aspirants to apply for the state's b-school entrance exam MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023.

While the application process was scheduled to end on March 4, it was extended till March 6. However, due to demands from students and parents, the CET Cell on Thursday reopened the registration window for three days till Saturday, March 11.

In a statement, CET Cell said that a number of aspirants couldn't complete their registration formalities in the stipulated time. These aspirants, alongwith those who didn't even start the application process, can now sign up for the test.

The candidates can make fresh applications or complete their registrations on the website mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

The examining body has also pushed the dates of MBA CET from March 18-19 to March.

Before reopening registrations, the state CET Cell had recorded 1.23 lakh applications for MBA CET. Last year, the number of applicants stood at 1.37 lakh, though the actual number of students who took the test was 1.04 lakh.