Mumbai: Sydenham's BMS Society Conducts 'Buy Or Die' Pre-Event As Finance Conclave Nears

Mumbai: The BMS Society of Sydenham College set the stage for The Finance Conclave, with a pre-event 'Buy or Die’ on September 6. A one-day flagship event for young financial enthusiasts, the event introduced young minds to industry experts and panelists.

Unlike traditional games, 'Buy or Die' included elements of life insurance and financial decision-making for 28 teams from various participating colleges.

Each team was provided with a game board that resembled a traditional snake and ladder set, which incorporated finance-related challenges and opportunities. Participants had to navigate through financial ups and downs while making crucial decisions about investments, expenses, and insurance.

Participants were required to purchase life insurance policies in the game, making it a fundamental aspect of their financial strategy. This addition educated participants about the importance of life insurance while also encouraging insightful discussions about risk management and financial planning.

Players had to make strategic choices and decide when to purchase additional insurance coverage or reduce their liabilities. This sort of approach made learning about personal finance not only accessible but also highly engaging.