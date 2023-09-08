 Mumbai: Sydenham's BMS Society Conducts 'Buy Or Die' Pre-Event As Finance Conclave Nears
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Sydenham's BMS Society Conducts 'Buy Or Die' Pre-Event As Finance Conclave Nears

Mumbai: Sydenham's BMS Society Conducts 'Buy Or Die' Pre-Event As Finance Conclave Nears

The BMS Society of Sydenham College set the stage for The Finance Conclave, with a pre-event 'Buy or Die’ on September 6.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The BMS Society of Sydenham College set the stage for The Finance Conclave, with a pre-event 'Buy or Die’ on September 6. A one-day flagship event for young financial enthusiasts, the event introduced young minds to industry experts and panelists.

Official

Unlike traditional games, 'Buy or Die' included elements of life insurance and financial decision-making for 28 teams from various participating colleges.

Official

Each team was provided with a game board that resembled a traditional snake and ladder set, which incorporated finance-related challenges and opportunities. Participants had to navigate through financial ups and downs while making crucial decisions about investments, expenses, and insurance.

Official

Participants were required to purchase life insurance policies in the game, making it a fundamental aspect of their financial strategy. This addition educated participants about the importance of life insurance while also encouraging insightful discussions about risk management and financial planning.

Official

Players had to make strategic choices and decide when to purchase additional insurance coverage or reduce their liabilities. This sort of approach made learning about personal finance not only accessible but also highly engaging.

Read Also
Mumbai News: New Facilities On The Cards For Sydenham, Courtesy Of Alums
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

O.P. Jindal Global University Partners With 288 Universities Across G20 Countries

O.P. Jindal Global University Partners With 288 Universities Across G20 Countries

West Bengal: Man Develops Robots For Teaching Autistic Children, Working As Waiters

West Bengal: Man Develops Robots For Teaching Autistic Children, Working As Waiters

Maharashtra: 47 Students Injured In Collision Of Bus And Truck

Maharashtra: 47 Students Injured In Collision Of Bus And Truck

Mumbai: Sydenham's BMS Society Conducts 'Buy Or Die' Pre-Event As Finance Conclave Nears

Mumbai: Sydenham's BMS Society Conducts 'Buy Or Die' Pre-Event As Finance Conclave Nears

16-Year-Old Pakistani Girl Breaks Record, Scores Top Grades in 34 UK Exam Subjects

16-Year-Old Pakistani Girl Breaks Record, Scores Top Grades in 34 UK Exam Subjects