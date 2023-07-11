Mumbai News: New Facilities On The Cards For Sydenham, Courtesy Of Alums

Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics | File photo

A year after getting its alumni club, Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics is set to see a major haul of its facilities, structure, and more thanks to its alumni who wish to revive the institute’s ‘lost glory’.

SydAlumni Association, which was formed in June 2022, aims to reinstate Sydenham’s legacy as one of the top colleges for commerce in Asia and make it a student favourite all over again.

December reunion bears fruits for once Asia's top commerce college

After conducting a reunion in December 2022, which saw the likes of Vice Chairman, HDFC, Keki Mistry, renowned Chartered and Cost Accountant Shailesh Haribhakti, Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala, and renowned CA and Past President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Bansi Mehta, the institute’s alumni club is now all set to fund and help with major developments at Sydenham.

“We have already started the process of renovating the college building, and auditorium. Smart classrooms are also being installed,” stated Ajit Lalvani, Founder Director, and Head of the SydAlumni Association.

New courses, sports facilities, Rotaract, to be instituted soon

The alumni association is also planning on helping with the introduction of new undergraduate courses though the specifications for the same are yet to be decided upon.

“In the past top quality sportspersons came from Sydenham who participated in national, Asian games which is why we are also aiming to reactivate the institute’s role in this field by creating new sports facilities,” added Lalvani. Sydenham boasts of former students who went onto become national players in Cricket, Badminton, and Tennis such as Cricketer Vijay Merchant, Table Tennis player Niraj Bajaj, Tennis player Sonal Phadke, Badminton player Uday Pawar, and many other personalities.

On the cultural front, the alumni association is also set to conduct drama and dance workshops. “The association will also revive Sydenham’s Rotaract Club for the students with a special focus on community development,” added Lalvani.

Sydenham in need of quality professors

The institute is also in search of quality professors to join Sydenham, something that was brought to the limelight by a celebrated face, who taught at the institute for 30 years between 1960-1990, Bansi Mehta.

“Today teaching is absent from Sydenham College. Sydenham has the potential to be the London School of Economics and Political Science. The institute is significant both for the past and future. I have been fighting with others for the last 7 years in the efforts to make the college autonomous,” Mehta, founder of Bansi S. Mehta and Co and Past President of ICAI told the Free Press Journal in December 2022.