Sydenham College To Hold Management Conclave ’24 On September 28

Mumbai: The hallowed halls of Sydenham College will echo with the heartbeat of passion and education on September 28th, as Management Conclave '24 descends upon the campus. This won't just be a business event; it will be a gathering of minds, a crucible of ideas and a place where the destiny of Finance, Marketing, and HR will be shaped.

The day will be charged with insights that will go beyond textbook knowledge, transforming the venue into a melting pot of groundbreaking ideas and actionable strategies. Fiery debates on modern leadership and deep dives into the future of digital transformation will reflect how management education is evolving to meet real-world challenges.

Featuring a brilliant lineup of industry experts and thought leaders, the Management Conclave ’24 will delve into the most pressing issues and emerging trends shaping the world of management. From panel discussions to engaging games, attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops, and invaluable networking opportunities.

The speakers

Guest speaker, Dr. Neil Sequeira, an experienced psychologist specialising in organisational development, will provide a unique perspective on the intersection of psychology and management, enriching the conversation around effective leadership.

Akshay Gurnani, co-founder and CEO of Schbang brings a wealth of knowledge as an angel investor and TEDx speaker. Mahesh Pattu, Vice President at Naukri.com, will captivate those eager to learn about disruptive business models. Abhishek Daga, founder and chairman of Nasher Miles, promises to inspire as he shares insights on transforming travel gear into a statement of style.

Kushal Lodha, the visionary behind KAGR, also a best-selling author, will inspire attendees to think beyond traditional finance in the creator economy. Sushovan Sarkar, with over 14 years in the FMCG industry as the National Key Account Manager at Hell Energy, is known for his engaging lectures that energize and empower audiences. His actionable takeaways will resonate with future leaders.

Bhupinder Madaan, founder of Theka Coffee, is set to share his journey from ambitious entrepreneur to coffee revolutioniser, having redefined the cold brew experience featured on Shark Tank India. Suresh Varma, a master in financial modelling and CFA training, will turn complex numbers into engaging stories, providing attendees with a real-world exploration of finance that brings concepts to life. Sameer Nanjangud, leading marketing at Lubrizol Corporation across India, the Middle East, and Africa, will discuss the art of balancing regional diversity with brand consistency.

Other events, like FinHousie which kicks off the excitement by blending chance and knowledge, are also planned for the day. Next, in Financeopoly, the classic Monopoly game gets a financial twist. Participants will dive into budgeting, investing, and strategic decision-making as they navigate the board. This immersive experience will equip students with practical insights, helping them understand how to take control of their financial futures in a fun and interactive way.

