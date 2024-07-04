 Study In Australia: Apply Now For University Of Melbourne Scholarships
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudy In Australia: Apply Now For University Of Melbourne Scholarships

Study In Australia: Apply Now For University Of Melbourne Scholarships

These Graduate Research Scholarships are meant to help academically outstanding local and international students who are enrolled in the university's graduate research programme.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
The University of Melbourne |

The University of Melbourne has opened online applications for the Melbourne Research Scholarship and Research Training Program (RTP) Scholarship. These Graduate Research Scholarships are meant to help academically outstanding local and international students who are enrolled in the university's graduate research programme.

Key details of the scholarships include:

Total Scholarships Available: 600

Application Deadline: 31 October 2024

Living Allowance: $37,000 per year pro rata (2024 full-time study rate)

Up to 3.5 years for doctoral degree students

Up to 2 years for Master by Research students

Full Fee Offset:

Up to 4 years for doctoral degree students

Up to 2 years for Master by Research students

Relocation Grant:

$3,000 for students moving from outside Australia

$2,000 for students moving from other States or Territories within Australia

Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) Single Membership for international students requiring a student visa

Eligibility Criteria:

The University of Melbourne requires the student to apply for and fulfil the requirements for a graduate research degree.

The scholarships are also available to students who are enrolled in the University of Melbourne's graduate research programme.

Read Also
Study In Germany: Apply Now For University Of Hamburg Merit Scholarships
article-image

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In Australia: Apply Now For University Of Melbourne Scholarships

Study In Australia: Apply Now For University Of Melbourne Scholarships

Study In Germany: Apply Now For University Of Hamburg Merit Scholarships

Study In Germany: Apply Now For University Of Hamburg Merit Scholarships

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board 2024 Recruitment Exam Admit Cards Released; Check Details...

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board 2024 Recruitment Exam Admit Cards Released; Check Details...

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Postponed, New Date To Be Announced

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Postponed, New Date To Be Announced

CGC Landran Preparing Graduates For The Evolving Demands Of The Healthcare Industry

CGC Landran Preparing Graduates For The Evolving Demands Of The Healthcare Industry