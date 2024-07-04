Study In Germany: Apply Now For University Of Hamburg Merit Scholarships

University of Hamburg is currently accepting applications for its Merit Scholarships. Aspiring students should note the important deadline of October 15th for the application.
According to the official statement, "Merit scholarships are disbursed on the first day of each month of funding. Funding commences on 1 October for the application round ending on 15 April and on 1 April of the following year for the application round ending on 15 October."
Important Dates
Application Deadline: October 15th
Funding Period: April 1st to March 31st of the following year
Disbursement of Funds: First day of each month during the funding period
Notification of Results: Roughly 8–11 weeks after the application deadline
How to apply for this scholarship:
Register on the official website, using their student email address (not a private email address).
Upload required documents including:
- An updated CV
- A letter of motivation
- Proof of intercultural and social activities (if applicable)
- Current transcript of records or STiNE printout of the "Leistungskonto" for Bachelor's students
- Recent degree certificates with grades in German or English for Master's students and doctoral researchers
- Evaluations from two teaching staff at the University of Hamburg
Evaluations can be provided by:
Professors emeriti of the University of Hamburg who are actively teaching
Full-time teaching staff at the University of Hamburg with doctorates
Acting professors
Senior physicians at University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf for medical degree students
Selection Criteria
Academic performance, which should be between good to excellent
Other achievements, including previous funding, publications, presentations, prizes, and additional specialised skills
Participation in social and intercultural activities, which will be an added advantage
Need for the scholarship and social situation, which will also be assessed
