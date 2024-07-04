Study In Germany: Apply Now For University Of Hamburg Merit Scholarships

University of Hamburg is currently accepting applications for its Merit Scholarships. Aspiring students should note the important deadline of October 15th for the application.

According to the official statement, "Merit scholarships are disbursed on the first day of each month of funding. Funding commences on 1 October for the application round ending on 15 April and on 1 April of the following year for the application round ending on 15 October."

Important Dates

Application Deadline: October 15th

Funding Period: April 1st to March 31st of the following year

Disbursement of Funds: First day of each month during the funding period

Notification of Results: Roughly 8–11 weeks after the application deadline

How to apply for this scholarship:

Register on the official website, using their student email address (not a private email address).

Upload required documents including:

- An updated CV

- A letter of motivation

- Proof of intercultural and social activities (if applicable)

- Current transcript of records or STiNE printout of the "Leistungskonto" for Bachelor's students

- Recent degree certificates with grades in German or English for Master's students and doctoral researchers

- Evaluations from two teaching staff at the University of Hamburg

Evaluations can be provided by:

Professors emeriti of the University of Hamburg who are actively teaching

Full-time teaching staff at the University of Hamburg with doctorates

Acting professors

Senior physicians at University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf for medical degree students

Selection Criteria

Academic performance, which should be between good to excellent

Other achievements, including previous funding, publications, presentations, prizes, and additional specialised skills

Participation in social and intercultural activities, which will be an added advantage

Need for the scholarship and social situation, which will also be assessed

candidates are advised to visit the official website.