Maharashtra Scholarship Results 2024 Announced: Over 31,000 Students Qualify For Scholarships In Std V & VIII

Maharashtra State Council of Examination has declared that 16,691 Std V students and 14,703 Std VIII students are eligible for scholarships based on their exam results, as reported by The Times of India.

The results were announced recently and can be accessed on the State Examination Council's website.

Accordig to the news agency, students must provide their bank account and UID numbers to view or download their merit cards.

Starting in 2022, the scholarship amount was increased to Rs 5,000 per year for three years for Std V students and Rs 7,000 per year for two years for Std VIII students. Previously, the scholarship ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per year. About 25% of the five lakh Std V students who appeared for the exam are eligible for the scholarship.

The exams were conducted on February 18, 2024. Out of 4,92,373 Std V students who appeared, 1,22,636 passed. Similarly, out of 3,68,543 Std VIII students who appeared, 56,109 passed.

Sanjay Naikade, the education officer for Pune Zilla Parishad, told TOI that 60 students from Std V and 40 students from Std VIII from zilla parishad schools in Pune have qualified for the scholarships.

Only three students from Kolhapur Municipal Corporation schools made it to the merit list for the Std V scholarship exam, a decrease from 21 students last year.