ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply Today At ongcindia.com; Check Details Here

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | Canva

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC, will stop accepting applications for apprentice positions from today November 6, 2025. The direct application link for the apprentice positions is available on ONGC's official website at ongcindia.com. The organisation's 2743 open positions will be filled by this recruitment campaign.

Eligibility criteria

Minimum age: 18 years (as of November 6, 2025)

Maximum age: 24 years (as of November 6, 2025)

Date of birth range: Candidate must be born between November 6, 2001, and November 6, 2007 (both dates inclusive)

Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online:

Step 1: Go to ongcindia.com, ONGC's official website.

Step 2: On the front page, click the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link.

Step 3: The registration link will appear on a new page for candidates.

Step 4: Fill out the application and register yourself.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Selection process

As stated in the advertisement, the apprentice will be chosen on the basis of merit based on the results of the qualifying exam. An older person would be taken into consideration if their merit score was comparable. Influencing or canvassing would never be permitted and might lead to the candidate being rejected.

Candidates can visit ONGC's official website for additional information.