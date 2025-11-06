UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam Starts Dec 31

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration | Official Website

UGC NET December 2025: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December session registration procedure is scheduled to complete tomorrow, November 7, 2025, on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until 11:50 PM if they want to be assistant professors and/or obtain Junior Research Fellowships (JRF).

The National Testing Agency's official schedule states that the UGC NET December 2025 session exam will take place nationwide from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The UGC NET 2025 admit card release date has not yet been declared, however NTA will also issue the exam city notification slip at least ten days prior to the start of the exam.

UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

General category: ₹1,150

EWS / OBC-NCL category: ₹600

SC / ST / PwD category: ₹325

UGC NET December 2025: Steps to apply

It is recommended that students register online by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: To finish the registration process, students must go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: The homepage will have a link to the UGC NET Registration 2025.

Step 3: After completing the registration process, enter your information in the appropriate fields to log in.

Step 4: The application form will appear in a new window on the screen.

Step 5: To finish the registration process, upload the necessary files and pay the application cost.

Step 6: Fill out the form and print it out for your records.

UGC NET December 2025: Advisory list

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released guidance yesterday regarding the UGC NET December Exam 2025 application process.

Read the advise below if you haven't applied yet.

a. Those who meet the requirements should complete the online application form and pay the required examination cost.

b. The confirmation page should be downloaded and saved for further use.

c. Those who pay the exam fee successfully will be considered to have completed the application process.

To stay up to date on the most recent information and updates, students need to closely monitor the NTA's official website.