 UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam Starts Dec 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam Starts Dec 31

UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam Starts Dec 31

The registration for the UGC NET December 2025 session will close tomorrow, November 7, on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates aspiring for Assistant Professor or JRF roles can apply online before 11:50 PM.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration | Official Website

UGC NET December 2025: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December session registration procedure is scheduled to complete tomorrow, November 7, 2025, on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until 11:50 PM if they want to be assistant professors and/or obtain Junior Research Fellowships (JRF).

The National Testing Agency's official schedule states that the UGC NET December 2025 session exam will take place nationwide from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The UGC NET 2025 admit card release date has not yet been declared, however NTA will also issue the exam city notification slip at least ten days prior to the start of the exam.

UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

General category: ₹1,150

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations
Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting Announces Opening Of Bookings For Exclusive Startup Showcase Zone In Goa's Waves Bazaar
Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting Announces Opening Of Bookings For Exclusive Startup Showcase Zone In Goa's Waves Bazaar
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video
Mumbai: Know Why BEST Workers’ Union Are Going On Indefinite Hunger Strike From November 10
Mumbai: Know Why BEST Workers’ Union Are Going On Indefinite Hunger Strike From November 10

EWS / OBC-NCL category: ₹600

SC / ST / PwD category: ₹325

UGC NET December 2025: Steps to apply

It is recommended that students register online by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: To finish the registration process, students must go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: The homepage will have a link to the UGC NET Registration 2025.

Step 3: After completing the registration process, enter your information in the appropriate fields to log in.

Step 4: The application form will appear in a new window on the screen.

Step 5: To finish the registration process, upload the necessary files and pay the application cost.

Step 6: Fill out the form and print it out for your records.

UGC NET December 2025: Advisory list

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released guidance yesterday regarding the UGC NET December Exam 2025 application process.

Read the advise below if you haven't applied yet.

a. Those who meet the requirements should complete the online application form and pay the required examination cost.

b. The confirmation page should be downloaded and saved for further use.

c. Those who pay the exam fee successfully will be considered to have completed the application process.

To stay up to date on the most recent information and updates, students need to closely monitor the NTA's official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply Today At ongcindia.com; Check Details Here

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply Today At ongcindia.com; Check Details Here

JNU Election Results 2025: Left And ABVP Lead In Two Posts Each, Neck-And-Neck Battle Continues

JNU Election Results 2025: Left And ABVP Lead In Two Posts Each, Neck-And-Neck Battle Continues

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Details Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Details Here

JNUSU Election 2025 Live Updates: Left Unity, ABVP In Tight Battle As Counting Continues At JNU;...

JNUSU Election 2025 Live Updates: Left Unity, ABVP In Tight Battle As Counting Continues At JNU;...

UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam Starts Dec 31

UGC NET December 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam Starts Dec 31