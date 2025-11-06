UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Details Here

UPSC Prelims Result 2025 Soon | Canva

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Results: The PCS Prelims Result 2025 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPCS). The results, which include the roll numbers of the selected applicants, will be made available in PDF format. The results of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 are highly anticipated by candidates.

Candidates who meet the requirements for the main exam will be those whose roll numbers appear in the merit list PDF. On October 12, more than 600,000 candidates took the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Students must go to uppsc.up.nic.in, the UPPSC's official website.

Step 2: Select "Results" from the Information Bulletin section of the homepage.

Step 3: You must select "UPPSC Prelims Result 2025 Link" in the new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Click "Submit" to continue, and a PDF with the shortlisted candidates' roll numbers will open.

Step 5: Carefully download the PDF form and store it for later use.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Results: Details mentioned on result

Name of the Exam

Roll Number of the Candidate

Registration ID (if applicable)

Category/Classification – General, OBC, SC, ST, or EWS

Result Status – Qualified / Not Qualified

Instructions for the Mains Exam

For more information, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.