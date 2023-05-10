Students turn 'Gully Boys' in Punjab school's viral rap advertisement

Screengrab from the video | Twitter/@kocharpulkit

Patiala: With India gripped by the hip-hop craze for the past few years, it's only obvious that the fever reaches schoolgoers in the country who now see rappers and hip-hop stars in the country as their idols.

But what happens when a school itself goes the rap route for promotion? This is exactly what Play Ways Sr. Secondary School in Patiala did through a video that featured three of its students.

The video, which is going viral on social media, shows the school students praising Play Ways for its facilities for its 'aalishan' building, swimming pool, and computer classes.

The kids are shown to be standing next to each other and lip-syncing to the lyrics.

Twitter users have expressed amusement at the video, which has now garnered over 80k views.

Watch video:

The video has resulted in hilarious reactions from Twitter users.

"School ka anthem hi ‘bewafa’ hoga," said one user, named Shubham.

While another, Elon Mast stated, "Only Punjabi music video where demands are reasonable."