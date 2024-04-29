Assam HS Result 2024: Find Expected Date and Time For AHSEC 12th Result, Steps To Download Marksheet Here | Representative Image

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will soon be announcing the date and time for Assam 12th result 2024. As per reports, the result is expected to be announced between April 25 and 30, 2024.

Students can visit the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in to check their results.

The board is known to release overall pass percentage, topper’s list, and other important statistics along with the AHSEC Result 2024.



Apart from the official websites, students can also check out Assam HS Result 2024 via SMS service and the Uplobdha mobile app.

In the year 2023, the Assam HS Result was announced on June 6, 2023.

In the year 2022, the Assam HS Result was announced on June 27, 2022.

The list of official links to download the AHSEC 12th Result 2024 marksheet are provided below:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Students can download their marksheets in online mode through the following steps:

Step 1: Visist the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Assam HS 12th Result 2024 link available.

Step 3: Submit your roll number.

Step 4: AHSEC 12th result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the scorecard.

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy of the scorecard for future reference.

In case the official website crashes, students who appeared in the exams can receive scorecards in offline mode via SMS. Here is the step-by-step guide to check scores via SMS:

Open the SMS box on your mobile phone

Type an SMS saying ‘ASSAM12(Roll Number)’

Send the SMS to 56263

AHSEC result 2024 will be sent to the candidate’s mobile number