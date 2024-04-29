 Assam HS Result 2024: Find Expected Date and Time For AHSEC 12th Result, Steps To Download Marksheet Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam HS Result 2024: Find Expected Date and Time For AHSEC 12th Result, Steps To Download Marksheet Here

Assam HS Result 2024: Find Expected Date and Time For AHSEC 12th Result, Steps To Download Marksheet Here

As per reports, the result is expected to be announced between April 25 and 30, 2024. Students can visit the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in to check their results.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Assam HS Result 2024: Find Expected Date and Time For AHSEC 12th Result, Steps To Download Marksheet Here | Representative Image

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will soon be announcing the date and time for Assam 12th result 2024. As per reports, the result is expected to be announced between April 25 and 30, 2024.

Students can visit the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in to check their results.

The board is known to release overall pass percentage, topper’s list, and other important statistics along with the AHSEC Result 2024.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check out Assam HS Result 2024 via SMS service and the Uplobdha mobile app.

In the year 2023, the Assam HS Result was announced on June 6, 2023.

In the year 2022, the Assam HS Result was announced on June 27, 2022.

Read Also
Assam HS 2024: Board Exams Start Today; Details, Guidelines Here
article-image

The list of official links to download the AHSEC 12th Result 2024 marksheet are provided below:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Students can download their marksheets in online mode through the following steps:

Step 1: Visist the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Assam HS 12th Result 2024 link available.

Step 3: Submit your roll number.

Step 4: AHSEC 12th result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the scorecard.

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy of the scorecard for future reference.

In case the official website crashes, students who appeared in the exams can receive scorecards in offline mode via SMS. Here is the step-by-step guide to check scores via SMS:

Open the SMS box on your mobile phone

Type an SMS saying ‘ASSAM12(Roll Number)’

Send the SMS to 56263

AHSEC result 2024 will be sent to the candidate’s mobile number

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

School Vice Principal In Gurugram Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law

School Vice Principal In Gurugram Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024 Out Today, Find Steps To Download It Here

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024 Out Today, Find Steps To Download It Here

Assam HS Result 2024: Find Expected Date and Time For AHSEC 12th Result, Steps To Download Marksheet...

Assam HS Result 2024: Find Expected Date and Time For AHSEC 12th Result, Steps To Download Marksheet...

Tripura Govt Extends Holidays For All Schools Due To Continuing Heatwave

Tripura Govt Extends Holidays For All Schools Due To Continuing Heatwave

Study In Australia: 6 Courses In Canberra For Indian Students

Study In Australia: 6 Courses In Canberra For Indian Students