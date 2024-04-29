 Tripura Govt Extends Holidays For All Schools Due To Continuing Heatwave
Tripura Govt Extends Holidays For All Schools Due To Continuing Heatwave



IANSUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Tripura Govt Extends Holidays For All Schools Due To Continuing Heatwave

With the state buffeted by a heat wave over two weeks now, the Tripura government on Sunday extended the holidays in all schools for another three days from Monday to provide respite to children.

Additional Secretary, Education (School), N.C Sharma said that in view of the prevailing heat wave and on the advice of the Revenue Department, the state government has decided to extend holidays in all government, government-aided, and privately-managed schools from April 29 to May 1.

All district education officers were asked to convey this decision to each and every school under their jurisdiction, the order said.

Earlier, the state Education Department, in view of the scorching heat, declared holidays for four days from April 24 to April 27. The order was issued after the Revenue Department advisory said that Tripura has been reeling under hot and humid weather conditions for the past two weeks and as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the same weather conditions are likely to continue for a few more days.

The Tripura government had earlier declared heat waves, sunstroke and sunburn state-specific disasters.

For management of the prevailing hot and humid weather, all district disaster management authorities were asked to conduct extensive awareness, update the public about weather conditions, provide safe drinking water and shade at public and strategic places, and extend medical support and other necessary provisions for the vulnerable communities in the districts.

The state government has also issued do’s and don’ts during the heat wave period and provided medical tips to the people.

Maximum temperatures in Tripura settled 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal during the past fortnight.

