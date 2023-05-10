Viral video: Class XI exam in Bihar school held with no invigilator, students dance watching Bhojpuri songs on TV

Viral video of Bihar school | Twitter @Sandhyayadav_1

Nalanda: In a class 11th exam in Bihar's government school, a video of the students appearing in the exam has gone viral.

In the video, the exam centre looks more like an entertainment session for the students where Bhojpuri song is being played on the TV screen amid the ongoing exam.

In the viral video the students can also be seen cheating from their mobile phones.

The viral video is doing rounds on social media platforms.

The video is shared on twitter by Sandhya Yadav, who writes, "This is class 11th examination going on in a government school in Nalanda. Pawan Singh teaching practical lessons in biology exam."

Watch video here

Bhojpuri song is being played on the TV set up, which were designed as per the smart classroom.

The video is of the Higher Secondary School, Baurisarai located in village Baurisarai under Islampur block.

The video is said to be of Monday when the Biology exam was held at the Centre.

It is clearly visible in the video that the children are sitting next to each other and appearing for the exam.

The disturbing element is that no teacher/invigilator is not present in the classroom where the exam is scheduled.