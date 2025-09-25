 Student’s School Bathroom ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video Goes Viral, Principal Responds Publicly On Instagram, Sparks Debate
A student’s ‘Get Ready With Me’ bathroom video went viral, prompting her principal to call her out on Instagram. The move sparked debate over student behavior, boundaries, and ethics.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Student’s School Bathroom ‘Get Ready With Me’ Video Goes Viral | Instagram (nieka_richard)

Viral Video: A recent San Francisco incident has made a topic of discussion on student behaviour, online boundaries, and power dynamics in schools. Recently, a student uploaded a "Get Ready With Me" bathroom video from her school bathroom, presenting her getting dressed and putting makeup on, while at the same time dodging her first-period class. What was initially a harmless social media comment turned into a firestorm when the video attracted the attention of the school's principal, Nieka Richard, who reacted publicly on her Instagram.

In her reaction, Principal Richard named the student and said, "Hi Amara, no worries, I haven’t shown this video to your parents. Actually, you know what, it surprises me how many people don’t realise their principal also has social media because, guess what, this showed up on my feed. You’ve been skipping every day to practice being a transformer." She also disclosed that the student had been consistently skipping class for the same duration to take these videos.

In order to meet this, the principal ordered both the student and the teacher whose class was omitted to report to his office the following day.

In the end, she said, “So I really hope you enjoyed your home-cooked meal earlier today, you will be receiving a pass to my office tomorrow. And one more thing, Mr Cook, how is it that she has been absent from your class for 30 minutes every day, and you said absolutely nothing? You, too, will receive a pass to my office tomorrow."

Netizens reactions

The action created a wave of responses on social media and among educators. Some praised the principal's boldness and openness, viewing it as keeping students responsible in an online era. Others blamed the public exposure, asserting that charging a student publicly on social media might breach professional conduct and shame.

One user said, "I was actually going to ask that…what class is she skipping to do all that in the bathroom?" Another user wrote, "The principal doing her job is one thing, but publicizing it on social media is something else entirely. Way too grown to respond to a child this way." A third user said, "Horrible that your making a video about a young girl just trying to figure out her teenage years." "This warmed my heart thank you for the work you do," a user commented.

