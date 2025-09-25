GATE Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To September 28; Check Exam Dates Here

GATE Registration 2026 | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati decided to extend the registration period for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 examination. Now, candidates can apply for this test till September 28, 2025. Previously, the last day for submitting applications without paying a late fee was September 25, 2025.

The deadline for extended online registration with late fees has been extended to October 9. It was formerly scheduled to expire on October 6. The form must be filed online through the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE Registration 2026: Exam dates

GATE 2026 will take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. According to the timetable, the exam will be administered in two shifts each day. The first session will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by the afternoon session from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The results will be available on March 19, 2026.

GATE Registration 2026: Application fees

Female, SC, ST, and PwD applicants pay Rs 1000 each paper during the usual session. Aspirants will be charged Rs 1500 per paper during the extended time. The above application fees cover a single test paper. Applicants who choose two papers must pay twice the above-mentioned cost.

All other applicants, including foreign nationals (per exam paper), would be required to pay Rs 2000 in the usual period. Aspirants would be required to pay Rs 2500 over an extended period.

GATE Registration 2026: How to apply for this exam?

To apply for this exam, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application portal and finish the registration process.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to log in, fill out the form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct link to apply

GATE Registration 2026: Documents required

Candidates must carry essential documents to the examination centre, including their photograph, signature, a valid photo ID, category certificate (SC/ST), UDID/PwD certificate, dyslexic certificate, and any other relevant annexure(s).