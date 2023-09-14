 Students Of University Of North Carolina Receive 'All Clear' Notice After Reports Of Armed Person Within Campus
UNC Health didn't know of anyone brought to the hospital in connection with the lockdown, said spokesperson Phil Bridges.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
North Carolina Lifts Lockdown After Reports of Armed Person on Campus | AP

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has given the “all clear” after campus was locked down on Wednesday over reports of an armed and dangerous person on or near campus. The lockdown was in place for more than an hour. Students were told to “go inside now” and avoid windows. UNC's media relations department did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment. UNC Health didn't know of anyone brought to the hospital in connection with the lockdown, said spokesperson Phil Bridges.

Students are still recovering from the fatal shooting of a faculty member in a science building about two weeks prior. UNC graduate student Tailei Qi, 34, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property in connection with the shooting death of associate professor Zijie Yan.

The state's flagship public university was locked down for about three hours during the August 28 police manhunt that resulted in Qi's arrest. Students have since criticized the university for providing sporadic and undetailed information during the campus emergency.

